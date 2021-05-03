Valley Hills Funeral Home
Elizabeth Salinas Maes was born May 24, 1938, daughter of Severa and Jose Salinas.
Elizabeth was one of 8 siblings, Jose, Reynaldo, Gregoria, Elutera, Mary, Albert, and Alex. She was a very devoted Christian from an early age, volunteering her services doing ministry throughout her lifetime.
Elizabeth was married on November 2, 1958 to her late husband Urban Maes in Wapato, WA. The Lord gave them 6 beautiful children… Pamela, Deborah, Rachel, Oscar, Teresa, and Cesiah.
She was preceded in death by her late husband Urban Maes, son Oscar, and daughter Pamela.
She is survived by her 4 daughters, Deborah, Rachel, Teresa, and Cesiah, and 16 grandchildren, Christa, Desori, Jason, Justin, Christina, Isaac, Sarah, Aaron (AJ), Stephanie, Daniel, Kayla, and Matthew. She is also survived by 15 great-grandchildren, Aundreah, Andrew, Josiah, Victoria, Jazlynn, Jalen, Adalee, Audrina, Davian, Shia, Evelyn, Leah, Sammy, Sophia, and Kimberly.
A viewing will be held on Thursday May 6, 2021 at Life Church in Union Gap from 5-8 pm. Funeral service is scheduled for Friday May 7, 2021 at 11 am (Life Church) with burial to follow at Reservation Community Memorial Park in Wapato.
Please visit www.Valleyhillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In