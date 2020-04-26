Elizabeth Marie (Wentz) Steinmetz, 83 of Toppenish, WA passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12th, 2020 at Toppenish Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Toppenish, WA to Sebastion Wentz and Catherine (Pointer) Wentz on August 3rd, 1936. Elizabeth attended school in Toppenish and graduated in 1954. She was a mother and homemaker for her four children and worked at Del Monte in Toppenish until her retirement. She was a devoted Catholic who loved Jesus and was very involved in her church.
Elizabeth is survived by one son, Don (Anne) Steinmetz, and two daughters, Shirley (Rod) Treece and Dianna (Jeff) Miles. She is also survived by one brother, William Wentz, one sister, Goldie Bond, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one son, Micheal Steinmetz, and her parents. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, James and Tony Wentz, and one sister, Mary Crosier. Elizabeth loved her family very much and spent a lot of time with them. She is dearly loved and will be missed by all who knew her. Per her request, she was cremated at Heggie’s Colonial Funeral Home in Toppenish. A private family burial will take place at a later date due to Covid-19.
