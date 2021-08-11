Elizabeth (Liz) Roach Pierre

Liz was born July 1, 1960 in Yakima, WA and passed away at Brooklyn Memorial Hospital in Brooklyn NY on February 27, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents Emmarie and William Roach and her brother Henry Roach.
She is survived by her brothers Bill Roach, Franc Roach, Albert Roach and Gary Roach; sisters, Elmarie Edwards, Diahanna Gay, Ella Roach, and Lora Pittman; her adoptive daughter Michelle Harris and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins here in the U.S. and Canada.
Graveside services at Terrace Heights Memorial Park August 14th at 11 am.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In