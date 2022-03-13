Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Elizabeth (Liz) Gray Low, 74, of Yakima, died Saturday February 26, 2022 in her home with her beloved husband, Frederick (Rick) Low and her son, Scott Wristen, by her side. She was born May 30, 1947 to William H. and Anne (Robinson) Gray. She grew up in Yakima and graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1965. Liz worked as a flight attendant for Frontier and United Airlines, bookkeeper, secretary, and vice president for the family construction business, Construction Pacific Coast. She was the driving force in trying to develop Desert Waves water and theme park and also worked for Kuney Construction as the secretary on the Hwy. 24, Yakima River Bridge project. Later she established her own company to provide caregiver services for elders with dementia.
On July 4, 1992 Liz married Rick Low, the great love of her life. Rick and Liz had a love story for the ages. They met as children, while waiting for their fathers who were both doctors at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Rick liked Liz from the start and tried to get her attention by playing with paper dolls in exchange for her playing with cars. When she wouldn’t play, Rick rammed his toy tonka truck into her leg. Though she wasn’t interested then, fate stepped in many years later making them (both single parents at the time) next door neighbors. They quickly fell in love, got married and moved in together with their combined six children in tow. They affectionately referred to their combined family as the Brady Bunch.
Rick and Liz’s love for each other was obvious to all who crossed their path. Rick was quick to admit that Liz was the best part of him. They were opposites in physical presence and in personalities. Rick loved making Liz laugh and/or blush with his sometimes crass sense of humor. Together Rick and Liz spent their years loving their families including their many beloved dogs, feeding the birds, and gardening. Rick kept his promise to love Liz in sickness and health. He doted on Liz throughout their 31 years together and nearly 30 years of marriage. He took the best care of her throughout all the stages of her decade long battle with Alzheimer’s.
Liz was incredibly crafty, over the years making clothing, baby blankets, toys, and other gifts for all who were lucky to receive her thoughtful and handmade goods. She loved giving gifts and always wrapped them beautifully. She had great style and taste in home decor. She was the ultimate hostess. She loved to throw parties and always decorated them so well. Martha Stewart could have learned a thing two from her table settings.
Liz loved family most of all and was incredibly proud of her children and grandchildren. She was quick to give affection and praise, no one ever doubted her love for them. She said “I love you so” easily and gave hugs that felt like she never wanted to let go. She loved nothing more than having one of her grandchildren on her lap, cuddling with them.
At home, Liz was real “nothing fancy” down to earth, loving, generous, thoughtful, positive, sometimes silly, and kind. She gave far more than received and was ok with that. She had a way of seeing the good in everything and attempted to get those around her to share her perspective. She was a lady’s lady and could put any room at ease just by walking in.
She is survived by her husband Rick Low, her sons, Greg Wristen (daughter-in-law Amy Widdows-Wristen) and Scott Wristen, daughter, Carolyn Gorman (son-in-law Patrick Gorman), stepchildren Shannon, Ryan and Dasha Low, four grandchildren, Grayden Wristen, Kieran and Oliver Gorman and Jazon Low. She was preceded in death by her father Dr. William Gray in 1971, her mother Anne Robinson and her brother William H. Gray, Jr. in 1993.
A Celebration of Life will be held this spring on her birthday, May 30. In lieu of flowers, we have established a donation opportunity to Children’s Wishes & Dreams, which you can send in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
