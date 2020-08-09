Elizabeth Joanne Norman

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Elizabeth Joanne (Woodward) Norman went home with her Savior on July 30, 2020 at Good Samaritan Rest Home in Yakima, Washington, at the age of 77.
“Betty” was the first-born child of Joseph Edward and Dorothy May (McWain) Woodward, Yakima, Washington, January 26, 1943.
She was married October 11, 1963, to Charles Edward Norman until his passing in 2014, a period of over 50 years.
She attended The Salvation Army for over 73 years and was later baptized at the Bethel Church of the Nazarene, near her home. The family is grateful for the Nazarene church’s kindness throughout her membership and her bout with cancer.
Betty taught Sunday School and led youth groups for 50-plus years. She was active in The Salvation Army League of Mercy and the Home League and was Corps Video Sergeant. She made nighties for new babies at Memorial Hospital, made lap blankets for rest home residents, and produced a great deal for the Home League bazaar. Betty worked countless hours for the SA as a volunteer. Besides a knowledge of home craft through her membership in Christian Women’s Fellowship, she was a student and collector of flags and a member of the Yakima Genealogy Society.
Betty is survived by her daughter Joanne (Steve) Sargent, and granddaughter Kaitlyn Sargent of Yakima, and her son Kelly (Lori) Norman of West Richland, Washington. She is also survived by her sisters Joetta May Woodward and Dorothy Joellen (Duane) Decker, both of Yakima. She is also survived by brother Joseph Charles (Kim) Woodward of Everett, Washington.
Her father, Joe Edward Woodward, passed on September 1, 1966, and her husband Charles Edward Norman on November 19, 2014. Her mother Dorothy May (McWain) Woodward passed August 3, 2020.
Interment will be at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In