Elizabeth Carol Goveia passed away August 4, 2020 in Yakima, WA at the age of 84. Elizabeth Carol Scott was born in Spokane, WA to Ovie G. Scott and Helen E. Dalson on March 4, 1936. She had two siblings: Neva Vander Stouwe and Robert Scott. Carol was raised in Tekoa, WA and graduated from Tekoa High School in 1954. She excelled in school and participated in band, playing the clarinet. Following her desire to help and serve others, she went to Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing in Spokane, where she earned her RN. She was passionate about her work as a nurse. Her career spanned over 40 years with her favorite specialty being OB/GYN.
During her nursing training in Spokane she met Ralph C. Goveia Jr. on a blind date. They were married January 18, 1958 in Tekoa, WA. They made their home in Spokane for a short period of time until moving to Yakima, WA. Ralph and Carol were married for 45 years until Ralph’s passing in 2003.
Her union with Ralph was blessed with four children: Scott and wife, Kristylynne, of Yakima, Steve and wife, Carol, of Ellensburg, Karen and husband, Robert Allan, of Yakima, and Mark and wife, Terri, of Wenatchee. She had 12 grandchildren: Braden and fiancé, Monica; Jacqueline and husband, Alex Martinez; Kristin and husband, Blake Lindsay; Kevin Allan and wife, Lauren; Lauren, Brian, Addison, Rosalyn, Claire, Samantha, Rhett, and Gavin. Carol also had five great-grandchildren: Brielle Lindsay, Connor Lindsay, Briar Lindsay, Gabriel Martinez, and Evander Martinez.
Carol was a very loving mother with a great sense of humor. Her four children kept her busy between being a Cub Scout Leader to chauffeuring them to countless school and sporting events. She truly enjoyed watching her kids play football and baseball. Carol was active in skiing, snowmobiling and supporting her family in many different activities. The family enjoyed many years at the cabin at Rimrock Lake.
Carol was an avid reader, puzzler, and knitter. She was very talented with needlework as well and would often make Christmas ornaments for her grandchildren. For many years of her life she had a dog as a close companion. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, Ralph, to many places around the world. Some of her favorites were Costa Rica, Tahiti, Alaska, and cruising around the Caribbean. They also enjoyed traveling around in their trailer with friends. When she wasn’t busy spending time with her grandchildren or chasing cows on the ranch she enjoyed going to local holiday bazaars. She loved bringing the family together for birthdays and holidays and would often host holiday meals. After Ralph’s passing in 2003, she began volunteering for Hospice where she truly enjoyed helping others.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Ovie and Helen, sister, Neva, and husband Ralph; along with many longtime close friends.
The family would like to convey a heartfelt thank you to Fieldstone Memory Care for their exceptional care and compassion. A private memorial will be held for the family with a celebration of life at a later date. Carol will be laid to rest next to Ralph at West Hills Memorial Park. Keith & Keith Funeral Home of Yakima is entrusted with the arrangements. Fond memories and messages of sympathy can be left for the family at www.keithandkeith.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in Carol’s name.
