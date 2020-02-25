Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Elizabeth “Betty” Walsh, age 99, passed away on February 20, 2020 in Yakima, Washington. She was born on New Year’s Day in 1921 in Yakima, Washington to Albert and Helen Wellner. She had 2 brothers, Frank and Albert Wellner. The family farmed in the Yakima Valley in Outlook and later west of Wapato, Washington. She spoke only German when she started school in Outlook. Her education included a one-room schoolhouse, St. Paul’s Elementary School and then graduation from White Swan High School. After graduation, she met a handsome, kind man, Frank Walsh, and was later married in 1942. They had 5 children and raised them in the Yakima/Wapato/White Swan area. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She worked for over fifteen years as the head apple sorter for the Cowin fruit warehouse and really enjoyed the work and the other fruit sorters. She was also a longtime member of the St. Mary’s and Holy Redeemer Catholic Churches and a member of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church Altar Society. She lost her beloved husband in October 2003. She is survived by her children Judy (Lyn) Zwiefelhofer, Joyce (James) Hoctor, Galen (Laurel) Walsh, Darlene Walsh-Martin, and Larry (Heidi) Walsh. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will remain cherished in the hearts of all who knew her. A visitation will be Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 PM at Shaw and Sons Funeral Home in Yakima, WA with a Recitation of the Rosary at 6:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at Holy Rosary Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Breast Cancer Research in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267 Moxee, WA 98936), who is caring for the family. Condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
