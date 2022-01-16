Elizabeth (Betty) Mann, nee Bross, passed away of natural causes on December 30, 2021.
Betty was born in Chicago in 1941. She grew up in Elgin, Illinois.
She lived in Turkey, Japan, Israel, San Francisco and spent her last 30 years in Toppenish, WA.
She learned to play the violin in her teens.
Betty had two children in her twenties.
She took up sailing and karate in her thirties.
She became a Coast Guard certified Ship Captain in her forties.
She earned her Registered Nursing certificate in her fifties.
Betty circumnavigated Mt. Adams in her sixties.
She volunteered an average of 450 hours a year in her seventies.
Betty was very involved in her Temple and the Yakima Association of Faith Communities.
Betty was extraordinarily giving of her time, talent and treasure.
She is survived by her son, Clifford Mann of Spokane, Washington, her daughter, Valerie O’Halloran and son-in-law Michael O’Halloran of Renton, Washington.
Betty is also survived by her ten “adopted” grandchildren: Adian, Akira, Anais, Bakir, Elias, Ibrahim, Jerel, Mindra, Nadia and Orion.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 2:30 pm.
For location and other details, please email: yakimatemple@gmail.com.
In lieu of flowers, please email yakimatemple@gmail.com for information on Betty’s favorite organizations.
