Elizabeth (Betty) Gulbranson

February 5, 1933 - July 1, 2020
Betty Gulbranson, age 87, died July 1, 2020, following a short bout with lymphoma. There will be no public service. She is survived by her daughter, Gloria Gulbranson; daughter and son-in-law, Angie Girard and Brian Durr; son and daughter-in-law, Wayne and Patty (Schorsch) Gulbranson; and grandsons, Bradford and Jackson Girard. Betty was preceded in death by her three brothers, George, Bert, and James White. For more about Betty’s life and to share memories, please search her name in the obituaries at NeptuneSociety.com.
