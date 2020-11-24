Valley Hills Funeral Home
Eliseo Alvarado Juarez, loving husband and father of seven children completed his final step on his journey of life surrounded by family as he passed into the arms of Heavenly Father at the age of 91 on Saturday November 21, 2020.
Our father was born on February 1, 1929 in Garza Gonzalez, Nuevo Leon, Mexico to Pablo and Maria Concepcion Juarez. He migrated to the United States in search of his dream to provide a better life for himself and his future family. On December 13, 1951, he married Rosa Garza. They raised three daughters, Maria, Luz, Diana and four sons, George, Eliseo, Luis and Benito.
Our father’s intelligence was legendary. In spite of not having the educational opportunities afforded his children, our father overcame language barriers to become a United States citizen. He took pride in this accomplishment and was just as equally proud to call this country his home. Being motivated and self-taught, he could fix most anything and even built a sizable addition to the family home. We could not have been blessed with a better father. He was “all about family first” and he was and will always be our everything!
Our father took pride in providing his children an opportunity to pursue their dreams stressing the importance of education. He was known for his commitment to his family and his steady, firm belief in his faith. His love of music led to learning to play musical instruments by ear. He was an active member of St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in Wapato, Washington where he spent and served many years on the liturgy team and choir. His love of music carried over to his personal time where he spent many hours writing and recording songs at home. He was a caring, loving, respectful, proud and honorable man.
Eliseo is survived by his wife Rosa Juarez, his seven children, Maria Juarez Sanchez (Raul), George (Kim), Eliseo (Brenda), Luis (Kristina), Luz Juarez Stump (Rick), Benito (Lori), and Diana Garza Juarez (Peter Vasquez), and his brother Ezequiel Juarez. As well as 19 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Pablo and Maria Concepcion Juarez and his sister Ernestina Martinez.
The Juarez family wishes to express their appreciation to his caregivers, Berta R., Maria Elena R. and Maria T., who took such wonderful care of our father. Additionally, we also thank Memorial In-Home Hospice for the support given to our father during these last three weeks.
Viewing will be held this Wednesday, November 25th at Valley Hills Yakima Chapel (2600 Business Lane Yakima, Wa.) from 12 pm to 4 pm with a Rosary to follow at 5 pm at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church (1707 3rd Ave., Yakima, Wa.).
Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for Friday November 27th at 11 am also at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church. Funeral procession will follow to Reservation Community Memorial Park in Wapato, WA.
Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In