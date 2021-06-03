Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Elisa Moralez, 91, passed away May 22, 2021 peacefully in Grant Pass, Oregon surrounded by her family.
She was born August 2, 1929 in Mercedes, Texas to Plutorco Gonzalez and Maria Becerra Gonzalez. She moved to Washington as a young girl. She got married and had 8 children, later in life she moved to Watsonville, CA where she met her second husband. As she aged and needed more help she moved to Yakima to be near family and then to Grants Pass, Oregon. She led a full and productive life.
She is survived by two daughters, Leonor (John) Appleby and Zulema (Leo) Castellano; two sons, Eliberto Guajardo and Roumaldo (Brandy) Guajardo; twenty grandchildren and many more great- and great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Ramon Moralez, daughters Dolores Molano-Sanchez, Gracie Ermo- Brown, sons Lionel Guajardo, and Clyde Guajardo; brothers Daniel, Fermin and Ventura Gonzales.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 until 4:00 p.m. Saturday, June 5 and Keith & Keith Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 1:00 at the Rainier Memorial Center, 2807 Terrace Heights Dr., Yakima, WA. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In