Elisa “Bon” Gonzalez

On December 20, 2021 our beloved Bon Bon took her last breath on this earth surrounded by her fiancé and children.
Elisa Gonzalez, also very well known as Bon, was born on November 1, 1981 in Mount Vernon, WA. She grew up and attended Sunnyside schools, and she used to enjoy “mobbin” around in Sunnyside.
She made many friends including some who became brothers and sisters. She loved any and all time she got to spend with her family and always volunteered to cook and host family functions just so they could all be around her. She loved her chihuahuas, she collected sugar skulls, loved to take schmobs to relax, and she enjoyed doing her nails. She loved taking selfies with everybody and she always had something to say to make you laugh. She also enjoyed her Prima Video Chats and cooking for anyone who asked. The last two years she took care of her great-niece whom she loved so much and who in turn loved her. Her children were her everything and she made sure to tell them that she loved them daily.
She is survived by her mother Elsa Soliman, who provided care to her and loved her unconditionally, her fiancé John Moreno who she loved with all of her heart, her children: Anjelina “Jina,” Anjelisa “Jeli” and Juan Jr. “Pamfi” who she stayed the strongest for and fought fiercely to live for, her siblings: Erlinda “Myle” (Rudy), Elias “Jr.,” Felix “Arnie” (Pearla) & Elysse “Weezy” who she would do anything for, her nieces: Aysha (Juan), Jayde (Arsh), and Naisa, and nephews: Elias “Tre,” Mason, Joziah, and Jayvian, great nieces: Kathryn and Tia Bon’s Baby Nadi, as well as her father and step father, grandmother Noemi Gonzalez, her favorite cousins Michi & Jasmine and her “Ride or Dies”: Billie Davila Denson, Sonia Martinez, Alida Licea, Irma Reyes, Laura Rangel, Adela Alcantar, Olga Zaragoza, Veronica Fuentes, Marcos Flores, Josh Rodriguez, Nick Romero, Nico Rodriguez, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, comadres, compadres and people who loved her and will miss her dearly.
She was preceded in eternal paradise by her grandparents: Carlos and Erlinda Soliman, Ramiro Gonzalez, aunt Lisa, uncles Robert & Tony, nephew Isaac, great niece Divina Grace, cousin Christopher, her mother in law Irene Salinas, and her best friend who held her hand as she walked into her new heavenly home, Chrissy Farias. Viewing will be at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Per her request, she will be cremated and a celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
