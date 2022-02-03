Valley Hills Funeral Home
Elidia M. Fernandez peacefully passed away on January 26, 2022 at the age of 89. She was born on April 4, 1932 in Falfurrias, Texas to Guadalupe Rodriguez and Edelmiro Vasquez.
Elidia is survived by her nine children, sons Lupe Fernandez, Gilbert Fernandez, Jon Fernandez, Ricardo Fernandez and daughters Linda Reyes, Norma Lopez, Carmen Merry, Irma Fernandez, and Rosie Perez, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by both of her parents and her sixteen siblings.
At Elidia’s request she will be cremated and her ashes will be flown to Texas where she will be buried with her parents. She will be greatly missed; love you grandma!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in