Reverend Elias Moreno Sr., 75 years of age, our dear and much loved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, pastor, uncle, mentor, friend, passed away on April 25, 2021, surrounded by his family in Yakima, Washington. Rev. Elias was born in Garza-Gonzalez Nuevo León, Mexico, on May 21, 1945 to Maria Del Refugio and Jose Gabriel Moreno. He and his family lived in Garza Gonzalez, Mexico until the early 50’s. He fell in love with the Lord and began his walk in ministry at the age of 14 and was a powerhouse! He married the love of his life, Maria Elisa, in 1968 and continued his life dedicated to the Lord by answering the call and living his life with passion.
He was a man whose ministry had local, national and world-wide influence. His faith moved mountains and who’s love touched any and all lives he had the opportunity to meet. He loved people and always struck up conversations with those he had the privilege to meet. Every conversation he had, with whoever he spoke with, always had purpose… was always intentional… that they may come to know Jesus and have the opportunity to accept HIM as their Lord and Savior! That was our dad…A true man of the faith, and lover of God and his people!
He was preceded in death by both of his parents Maria Del Refugio and Jose Gabriel Moreno (California), his sisters, Delia Reyes (California), and Maria Moreno (California). He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Maria Elisa Moreno and four children: Elias Moreno Jr. (Dena) of Yakima, Rev. Eliseo Moreno (Teresa) of Yakima, TSgt. Eliu Moreno (Mandy) of Yakima, Annamarie Garent (David) of Yakima.
In all, Rev. Elias Moreno is survived by his wife, four children, ten grandchildren.
Until we see you again in heaven Papa!
All services will be held at Changing Pointe Church (1510 S. 36th Ave., Yakima)
Wednesday, May 5th —
Public Viewing: 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm
Ministerial Tribute in his honor: 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Thursday, May 6th —
Celebration of Life Service: 5:00 pm
*Beginning with a horse drawn hearse at 5:00 pm, beginning on 36th Avenue and Washington.
Friday, May 7th —
Final viewing: 7:30 am
Burial Service: 8:00 am
*burial immediately following at 10:00 am at Terrace Heights Memorial Park.
