Eleuterio Abundis Resendez, age 81, passed away on July 25th, 2021 in his home.
Eleuterio is survived by his wife Estefana, 9 children, 38 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his mother Antonia Resendez, his father Juan Abundis and his siblings Jose, Ricardo, Fabian, Ustacio, Inez, Velia and his grandson Joel Isaac Abundis.
Eleuterio was born on October 9th, 1939 in El Derramadero León in Guanajuato, México to parents Juan Abundis and Antonia Resendez. In 1982, he moved to Salinas, California and later on accepted a position at Lee ford Warehouse in Milton-Freewater, Oregon, where he worked for more than 32 years.
Eleuterio was a great family man and a loving father. He married Estefana Barba in Reynosa, Tamaulipas Mexico. He enjoyed playing his guitar and singing. His family and friends will always remember him as a loving, respectful and hardworking man with a humble heart.
