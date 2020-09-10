Elena R. Gutierrez

Colonial Funeral Home
Elena Rodriguez Gutierrez (90) of Toppenish, Washington passed away peacefully at Emerald Care, Wapato, Washington, on September 7, 2020. She was born on October 20, 1929, in Baytown, Texas, to Enrique Rodriguez and Rita Rodriguez. On July 29, 1945, Elena married Encarnacion (Chon) Gutierrez and they were happily married for 71 years until his passing on January 7, 2017. Shortly after their marriage they moved to the Yakima Valley residing in Toppenish where they raised their eleven children. Elena was a loving mother to her children and grandchildren, and they loved her very much in return. They have many precious memories of their time with her.
For many years Elena worked alongside her husband as a farm laborer. In April 1984 she opened a retail store called Elena’s. She operated this business for twenty-five years, working seven days a week. Many remember her store fondly. Elena was intelligent, hardworking, honest, and generous. Many people have shared stories about how the generosity of her and her husband impacted their lives.
Elena is survived by her children, Jesse (Pamela) Gutierrez of Edmonds; Mary (Wendell) Dale of Toppenish; Richard (Amy) Gutierrez of Seattle; Helen (Isaias) Vela of Pasco; Jane (Elpedio) Lopez of Toppenish; Jose (Kay) Gutierrez of Toppenish; Maria (Don) Howard of Bothell; Tony (Patricia) Gutierrez of Kennewick; Art (Amelia) Gutierrez of Zillah; eighteen grandchildren, thirty-five great-grandchildren, two brothers, Manuel Rodriguez and Alejandro Rodriguez, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Encarnacion, two sons, Encarnacion Gutierrez Jr. and Juan Gutierrez, her parents and three brothers.
Elena was an incredible mother, grandmother, wife, and friend. She gave so much to so many.
She lives in our hearts and memories forever.
Viewing will be held at Heggie’s Colonial Funeral Home, 228 So. Alder in Toppenish on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00. Graveside services immediately following at 12:30 p.m., Elmwood Cemetery, 530 Elmwood Rd., Toppenish.
Because of the Coronavirus social distancing and face masks are required.
