July 1, 1949 - November 28, 2020
Valley Hills Funeral Home
Satayuse (Elena L. Bassett) of the Confederated Tribes & Bands of the Yakama Nation, is with the Creator today. She had her sister, Ayatwownu (Maryanne J. Bassett) next to her side at Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital, singing wash’ut songs, preparing herself for her final journey into the land of the light. She was 71.
Satayuse, born on July 1, 1945 at Nespelem, WA was dedicated to her traditional beliefs and throughout her life, she participated with: the Satus Longhouse, the Toppenish Creek Longhouse, the Nespelem Longhouse, the Pinkham Shorthouse, the Jones Road Sweathouse, the Blue Mountain Sun Dance, the Crow Sundance (Wolf Mountains/Spear-siding), and the pow-wow circuit. She traveled extensively throughout Indian Country to participate in various ceremonies and events.
She graduated from Wapato HS, received her A.A. from Yakima Valley Community College, received her Bachelor’s degree in Construction Management from Central Washington University, and started the Tribal Administration Master’s program at Portland State University.
As a cancer survivor, she believed in living life to the fullest. She traveled extensively, going to New Zealand, Australia, Chile, Canada, and Europe. She even did a cross country tour of the U.S., starting in Washington D.C. to Pasco, WA by train, after she had “the most unusual break in her foot.” For her 71st birthday, she made her 3rd jump out of a perfectly good airplane at 12,500 feet above ground level.
As a community member, she was dedicated to the Veterans Day Celebration & Pow-wow Committee, the Golden Eagles Senior Advisory Council, Nez Perce Wallowa Homeland Board, Nespelem 4th of July Pow-wow Committee, and actively participated in multiple community events.
Her greatest achievement was being a fierce advocate for the people in Indian Housing arena with 40+ years and it was during a congressional listening session with the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights when she provided comments about the Indian Housing crisis, “Our First Americans face some of the worst housing and living conditions in the country and the availability of affordable, adequate, safe housing in Indian Country falls far below that of the general U.S. population.” Throughout her career, she has served as the Tribal Housing Executive Director for the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians, the Colville Indian Housing Authority, and the Yakama Nation Housing Authority, Housing Co-Chair for the Affiliated Tribes of Northwest Indians, Vice-Chair for the Northwest Indian Housing Association, voting member for Region 6 of the National American Indian Housing Council, and Chairwoman for the Yakama Nation Housing Authority Board. In 2005, she was the Staff Person of the Year by Northwest Indian Housing Association. In 2011, she won the prestigious “Friend of Housing” award from the Washington State Housing Finance Commission in recognition of her work to improve affordable housing in the state of Washington and among American Indians. In 2014, she was received the National American Indian Housing Council Virginia Kizer National Housing Award. And finally, after years of hard work and dedication to the people, she can finally retire.
Preceded in death by her son Travis B. Packineau; parents Rose Pinkham Bassett & Wapt Bassett; brother Jon Bassett; uncles John & Joe Jay Pinkham; and niece Lahoma Brown Williams.
Survivors include: sisters Pamela Bassett and Maryanne J. Bassett; brother Leslie Pinkham; uncles Urving, Julian, & Lloyd Blackstone; aunt Gerry Miller & Claudia Pinkham Williams; cousins HollyAnna CougarTracks Decoteau Littlebull (Brooks, Mish, Bear, Dogat), Portia Miller-Shields (Joe Shields, Kyle, & Sara Rae), Miles & Dana Miller, Nicole Williams (Trevor, Natasha, Jason, Alayna Skyrose, DawnLee, Natalia), Nathaniel B. Pinkham (Ira and Jaycene), Shyanne Pinkham (Loren Selam & kids), Malena Pinkham; niece Winonah Washines (KJ, Lim Lim, and K’wayam Roze); nephews Paul Ketchen (Agnes, Vernon & Zane), Leland Ketchen (Ivy, Lloyd Leland), Asa & Andrew Washines, and Roberto Gonzales Jr.
And we would like to acknowledge the numerous relatives, family, friends, and colleagues who knew and had a special relationship with Satayuse.
Dressing service will be on Tuesday December 1, 2020, at 9:00 AM at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato with one Wash’ut song, followed by burial service at Union Gap Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In