Eleanor J. Bechard

Valley Hills Funeral Home

Eleanor J. Bechard, 79, of Yakima, Washington, ascended to heaven to join her husband on October 13, 2021. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She passed away surrounded by her children.

The family would like to thank Heartlinks Hospice & Palliative Care for all your care and support.

A private service will be held at a later date.

