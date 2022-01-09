Elanda Charlene Hamilton

Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Mrs Elanda Charlene “Miss Kay” Hamilton was the daughter of the late Charles Roberts and Beryl Virginia Cansler Roberts.
Elanda “Miss Kay” passed away peacefully at Cottage in the Meadow on January 2, 2021.
Elanda was born January 15, 1945 in Laclede, Missouri.
Elanda “ Miss Kay” met the love of her life Gary Hamilton and the two were married October 9, 1971. The two shared 44 years together until Gary’s passing in February of 2015. Elanda was dedicated to her job at Snokist for many years until her retirement.
Elanda contracted polio at a very young age but learned to overcome the difficulties of having polio; no matter what obstacle she would encounter she met it head on and never complained about the cards she was dealt in life but lived life on her terms, her way and to the fullest. She had a great love for animals, good wine and great friends. Elanda was loved by all that knew her.
Elanda is survived by her very best friends “Sybi Sue” and “Coco,” her beautiful Labrador Retrievers who were her constant companions who never left her side in good times or sick times. She loved her girls, they were her babies.
Elanda is also survived by a brother, Chuck Roberts and family of Spokane, Washington, and a sister, Ruth Roberts Kanzig and family of Yakima, Washington; and step-son Randy Hamilton and family of Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Miss Kay was a true lady, a great friend, my mentor and the mom I never had. I will miss you every day and I am forever grateful to have had the chance to be part of your life. You truly are one of a kind. Love Angelena.
Special thanks to Larry Hobbs (Gary’s best friend) for always being there to help out whenever she needed you. Sheryl Archer the best damn hair dresser in the world and TRUE friend to Miss Kay for over 30 years. The first responders who got to know Miss Kay over the last couple of years, you guys are true angels put on this earth. The nurses at Cottage in the Meadow, with the kindness and compassion you showed to Miss Kay we knew she was never uncomfortable or in pain and that was a true blessing. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.
We all will miss you Miss Kay!
Services for Elanda are viewing on Thursday January 13, 2022 at Keith and Keith from 4-8 pm and following service on Friday January 14, 2022 at West Hills Cemetery at 11 am.
