Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
Elaine Quenzer, age 96, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2020 at Fieldstone Memory Care surrounded by her family. Elaine was born March 10, 1924 in S. Shore, SD to Ralph & Bernice Mort. She grew up in Buffalo, SD where she met and married the love of her life Phillip Quenzer; they had 49 years together. They had 6 children, Marlin (deceased), Phyllis (deceased), Donald (Ruby), Bonnie, Phillip (Colleen), & Sandy (Machele), 10 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Mom was a very loving mother, grandmother & a wonderful person; she always gave her all for her family. Mom was a very strong & compassionate person. She loved camping, playing card games & especially watching the Seahawks. Love Don.
Mom was the most amazing woman, she was a loving, kind and a genuinely caring person. Mom touched everyone’s lives in positive ways, leaving fond memories with them. Love Bonnie.
My favorite memories of my mom stem from how loving & caring she was to all that she met. She touched so many people’s lives and for that she will forever be remembered. I love you Mom. Love Phil.
Story has it when mom married Dad they knew each other for just 2 weeks. Dad was a miner at the time and met Mom at the courthouse on his lunch break so they could get married. After the I do’s Dad went back to work & Mom went home with her new mother-in-law to start their new lives together. Mom was an incredible person, she was the foundation of our family & well liked by all, whether it was aunts, uncles, her siblings or all of our friends we hung out with. She loved all of us kids equally while building a special bond with each one of us. Grandma had a passion for gambling, whether it was at a bingo hall or playing cards with family & friends. She didn’t like veggies & fruits too well. No bananas only banana bread. No carrots only carrot cake, no zucchini only zucchini bread, but any cookie was just a delight. Grandma also had a passion for eggs & toast with black coffee. You could find her eating this 2 or 3 times a day. Love Sandy.
(1) entry
Phil, my sincerest condolences to you and your family for your loss. You must've gotten your mom's gift with people--you were a great E5 journeyman supervisor at Perry.
Laureen Wey
Sign the guestbook.
Log In