Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Elaine Pearl Harmon left this life on January 28, 2020. Elaine was born in Pennsylvania on July 26, 1925 and later moved across the country and took up residence in Yakima, Washington, where she lived for the remainder of her life. Elaine stayed active throughout her life, first by teaching friends how to knit, and opening a yarn shop. She later opened a plant shop which supplied many businesses throughout the Yakima Valley with plants. Elaine also managed the yarn shop in People’s store in the old Yakima Mall. She was a lifelong volunteer in the community and eventually ended her volunteer work at PNWU in Terrace Heights at age 94. She received a special award for merit from President Barack Obama for her many years of volunteer service. Elaine is survived by her husband of 74 years, Frank Harmon, sons, Tim and Mark Harmon, and daughter, Judy Harmon, six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
An informal Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). Condolences may be left for the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In