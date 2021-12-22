Elaine Joyce Jones of Austin, Texas, died December 14, 2021. She was born on October 9, 1950 in Yakima, Washington, to Harold H. Jones, and Joyce L. Jones. Elaine was a quick witted conversationalist and clever writer who excelled at school. Her wide range of interests expanded during college years at Antioch. As a Latin American Studies major she spent six months in Chiapas, Mexico and nine months in Colombia honing Spanish language skills and paddling 500 miles through Colombia to the sea.
After graduation she lived in Mexico City and worked as a language tutor and translator. She met Jaime Gomez there and they married later at Seattle. Elaine continued for twenty years to make at least annual trips to Mexico City to work on a translation team for the presidency of Mexico at Los Pinos. She had an enduring love of Mexican culture, food, and language which allowed her to continue doing translation work until recently.
Elaine came to Austin and the University of Texas for a Masters of Business Administration degree in 1984 and returned to earn a Master of Science degree in Technology Commercialization 25 years later. She used her skills to advise and execute strategic communications for business and government clients who benefited from her grasp of practical tools for defining problems and communicating clearly to the target audience. She loved helping engineers and other technically minded people express their ideas.
After retirement from business consulting Elaine spent more time with her many friends and extended family, but made time to volunteer in the CASA program advocating for dependent children. This led to a whirlwind year as a social worker with the State of Texas Child Protective Services and new friends in that field. She continued to raise money and buy books for Partnerships for Children to be distributed by CPS. Elaine loved her Austin book group and “Girls Night Out” friends who have been extraordinarily supportive during her struggles with breast cancer.
Elaine is survived by two brothers, Gary Jones and his wife Vicki and Allen Jones and his wife Lan, plus numerous cousins, two nieces and a nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents. Her family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Windsor Nursing and Rehabilitation at Duval for their care and concern for Elaine.
At this time of year Elaine frequently provided a social comment which entertained her audience and captured the moment. Her wry sense of humor will be missed. She maintained a strong desire to honor her community-minded parents who were instrumental in the development of the Yakima Area Arboretum. Memorial gifts can be made in Elaine’s name to her favorite charities: the Yakima Area Arboretum at 1401 Arboretum Drive, Yakima, Washington 98901 or to Partnerships for Children operated by Child Protective Services in Austin.
