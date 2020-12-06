Elaine Gillespie

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Elaine passed on Nov. 14th, 2020, at Cottage in the Meadow. She was born in Bismarck, N.D. to Ervin Paul and Myrtle Radtke. She graduated from A.C. Davis High School in 1962 and moved to Seattle where she worked for Boeing for a number of years. She married Michael Gillespie and later they had a son, Eric Gillespie. In 1978 they divorced, and she moved back to Yakima with her son. She worked at Holtzingers fruit for 25 years as a packer and was quickly promoted to supervisor, until a carbon monoxide poisoning incident in 2003 forced her to retire. The carbon monoxide poisoning never left any physical scars, but her internal damage was much worse than any physical scars. Elaine loved her hobbies which included painting, beading, sewing, and gardening. Her health began to decline in August 2020, and she was diagnosed with stage 4 Renal Cell Carcinoma in October.
She is preceded in death by her parents Ervin Paul and Myrtle Radtke, her brother Ron Radtke, and her sister Bev Vandiver. Elaine is survived by her son Eric Gillespie, Ron’s wife Debbie and her children Heather Selberg and Greg Radtke, and all of their children. Elaine was not ready to go but is finally free of the pain and turmoil caused by the carbon monoxide poisoning. I love you mom.
No services are scheduled. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
