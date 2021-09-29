Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Eileen Margaret Molinaro passed away September 2nd, 2021 at Cottage in the Meadow at the age of 83. She was born in England on May 2nd, 1938. She was adopted at the age of five years old by Mr. and Mrs. Bullman of Wicken, Cambridgeshire, England. She met the love of her life Gerald Molinaro of Prescott, Washington who was stationed at Mildenhall Airforce Base in Suffolk, England. They married and returned back to the United States in 1962 where she raised four children. They moved around a lot before settling in Yakima in 1983. In 1985, she was employed at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital in the cafeteria as a cashier, which she loved very much, making many lifelong friends. She worked there for 26 years and retired in 2011 at 73 years old.
Things she loved were her family first and having lunch and dinner dates with her friends who also retired from Memorial Hospital. She loved water walking at Lions Pool where she also made some great friends. Eileen also had a love for her television programs. She loved watching QVC and her English mysteries on PBS. Above all, she was an avid Jeopardy! watcher. Family and friends knew not to call her between 7:30 pm and 8:00 pm while Jeopardy! is on. Eileen also loved going on trips. She loved traveling to the westside to be with family. She loved casino trips to Wildhorse and Lincoln City. Eileen also loved the ocean where she went on trips with family to Seaside, WA and Westport, WA. Mostly, she just loved making memories with her family. “Make sure we take lots of pictures!”
She was the best Mom, Grandma and Great-Grandma. She will be missed by all. She is preceded in death by Gerald Molinaro, Julie Molinaro (5th child), Ethel and George Bullman (parents), John Wilson (brother) and his daughter Diana, Julie Ann Clark (niece), Clara Crockett (mother-in-law), Don Clark (brother-in-law), Al and Linda Molinaro (brother and sister-in-law) and Michelle Molinaro (daughter-in-law). She is survived by Dorothy Bayes and Bernadette Whipp (sister and sister’s daughter), children, Anita Simpson (Yakima, WA), Lisa Molinaro (Seattle, WA), David and Huyen Molinaro (Seattle, WA), and Stephen Molinaro (Yakima, WA), sister-in-law Gloria Clark (Walla Walla, WA), sister-in-law Lorna Bradley (Bowie, MD), sister-in-law Helen Samuelson (Port Orchard, WA) and numerous nieces and nephews, grandchildren, Stephanie Housden, Sara Simpson, Mario Molinaro Orallo, Stefan Orallo, William Molinaro, Grace Molinaro, Ella Molinaro, Liam Molinaro, Matt Stiles and Noah Wilson, and great-grandchildren, Chase, Julie, Luke, Hailey, Peyton, Alex and Jack.
Eileen was very passionate about donating to charities. Paralyzed Veterans of America and the Salvation Army were the two foundations she felt most strongly about. In lieu of flowers, for her Celebration of Life, which will be held at a later date, Eileen would be honored to have donations made to one of these well-deserved charities and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936). Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
