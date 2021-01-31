Smith Funeral Home
It is with heavy hearts that we, Michelle (Adam), Phillip (Sheena), and Marcus (Vashti) tell you that our dad, Edwin Lawrence Radder has passed away on January 26, 2021. While it is far too soon for all of us, some people do not need to stay long here on Earth to make a lasting impact on those around them.
Dad was born June 9, 1956 in Bellingham, WA. His parents, Lawrence (Mick) and LaVawn raised him on a dairy farm in Sumas alongside his brother Wayne, and sisters Linda (Bill) Davis, Lorna (Jim) Ackerman, Marilyn (Marcus) Burton, Virginia (Tod) Arnason, Helen (Ed) Schlotfeldt, & Sue (Tony) Skorjanc.
In 2004, he added Grandpa to his list of titles when his granddaughter Hailey was born, his love for that role grew when Ethan, Olivia, Bianca, Benson, Rosalie, Hattie, Isaac, Louisa, Michael (Ashley), and AJ joined his life.
It was important for him to be a positive influence on children which included his 13 nieces and nephews, and 14 great-nieces and -nephews. He was also at one time stepfather to Russell, Adam, & Becky Treat; Jason Gould, and Rachel Manahan.
Dad joined the Army in 1974 to begin his journey toward a career in law enforcement as an MP with the 545th Company 1st Cav Division at Ft. Hood, Texas. After an honorable discharge in 1977 he moved to Sunnyside, WA, joining the Sunnyside Police Department. In his 34 years of service with the same police department he held the positions of patrolman, detective, Sergeant, Captain, and Chief. He was instrumental in the beginning of the Sunnyside Police Explorers and Sunnyside’s Promise. He volunteered as a fire fighter and in numerous other organizations. He retired from the police department in 2012 and found joy pursuing his second passion working with the Boy Scouts of America.
His goal always was to make the community of Sunnyside, WA a better place for everyone. Through this mission, he encountered so many people and created lifelong friendships. Some of these friends grew to become like family to him and made Sunnyside his forever home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Sunnyside Assisted Living, 907 Ida Belle, Sunnyside, WA 98944.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Friday, February 5, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, WA. Burial will follow with military honors at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside, WA.
