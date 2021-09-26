Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Edwin Lawrence Martin passed away on September 8, 2021, surrounded by love and family.
Ed was born December 31, 1933, in the backroom of a small house in Ladysmith, Wisconsin. After moving to the Pacific Northwest, he graduated high school in Molalla, Oregon, before attending Northwest Christian College to study ministry. That’s where Ed met Marian Jean Robnett. Together they shared 64 years of marriage as each other’s biggest cheerleaders, support staff, and the kind of best friends only love, and time create.
Ed’s faith powered over 40 years in the ministry. From St. John to Yakima (including 18 years at First Christian Church of Yakima), he delivered awesome, personally inspiring, thoughtful, and not too long sermons. He tried retiring in 1998 but promptly started working again. Ed didn’t want to stop talking. He was the consummate “people person” and accepted everyone.
Ed was a prolific poet with a skill for rhyming and a mix of humor, sweet, and profound. A favorite reads:
It’s funny how the mind takes note,
Of memories through the years
The good, the bad, the in-between
Like clippings from a folder.
One by one we take them out,
And gently look them over
They all reach deep within our hearts
And make us stronger, bolder.
He loved rocks, coins, dahlias, sports, music, singing in the Camerata men’s chorus, and living at Rexford Manor the last 5 years. He loved all the dogs, camping in cumbersome tents or rickety tent trailers, beach vacations, and board games. He was a fierce competitor and wouldn’t hesitate while playing Spoons to knock you out of your chair and grab one from your hand. He set up lawn chairs for him and mom at every one of their kids’ and grandkids’ sporting events, and occasionally even at practice.
Most of all, Ed loved his family. His wife Marian, his children: Larry, Mary Lea, Brian, and Wendy, his grandkids: Karen, Haley, Tracy, Emily, Jackson, and Mason, and great-grandson Owen. Plus, Susan, Dave, Seneca, Andy, Kyle, Ethan, and all generations of extended family. His parents, and siblings Gwen, Eugene, Otis, and Marion, all preceded him, but he’s survived by his dear, oldest brother Ellis.
Life is a precious moment in the universe, and he would want all of us to live each day graciously, humbly, and devoted to helping others.
A private Burial at Terrace Heights Memorial Park will be followed by a celebratory Memorial Service at Englewood Christian Church on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 3:00 pm. Covid protocols, and a live streaming option will be in place. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
If you would like to donate in Ed’s honor, please consider donating to Week of Compassion - Martin Family Memorial Fund, Christian Church Foundation, P.O. Box 1007, Indianapolis, IN 46206 or The Camerata Club of Yakima, https://www.yakimacamerataclub.org/contribute.
