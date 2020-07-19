Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Edwin “Eddie” Douglas Post, 78, passed peacefully at home on July 9, 2020.
Eddie was the youngest of eight children born to Leo and Lillian Post on February 23, 1942 in Powers Lake, ND. He was raised and educated in Columbus, ND, graduating from Columbus High School class of 1961. He was a member of the school’s wrestling team making it to the North Dakota state tournament under future hall of fame coach Dale Brown.
Eddie married the love of his life, Bonnie (Witty) on December 27, 1960. Shortly thereafter the couple moved to Washington state in search of steady work and a community where they could raise their family. They found that and more when they settled in Granger, WA. After saving enough money from various jobs Eddie purchased a tire store in Granger—Eddie’s O.K. Tire Store, which he and Bonnie operated for 31 years. Not only was the tire store a permanent fixture in the community during those years, but so were Eddie and Bonnie. Throughout his time in Granger, Eddie served as a volunteer firefighter, city councilman, Granger High School booster club member, and was both an Elder and a Deacon at Calvary Bible Church in Toppenish, WA. He was also a permanent fixture in the Granger Cherry Festival parade where each year he would amuse the locals with his homemade ‘bouncy’ car—a contraption that he built in his shop.
Eddie was a car enthusiast and enjoyed every aspect of working on them. He had the reputation he could fix almost anything. Friends, community members, and neighborhood kids knew they could come to Eddie for home and car repairs, patching flat bike tires, and anything in between. Later in life, Eddie enjoyed traveling with his wife Bonnie in their RV. The two took many trips to visit family and friends, and simply explore the country. Eddie and Bonnie were also regulars at their grandchildren’s events—never missing a moment where they could support them.
Eddie is survived by his two children and their spouses Tracey and Robin Post of Renton and Teresa and Tim Cavanaugh of Yakima; his four grandchildren, Drew, Demi, and Christian (Sierra) Cavanaugh, Olivia Post; and sister Nancy Quillen. Eddie was preceded in death by his beloved wife Bonnie of 59 years; parents Leo and Lillian Post; brothers Leon, David, Mike, and Wiley; and sisters Leila and Donna.
The family will hold a Burial and Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Heartlinks (Lecia) and Teresa Cardenas for their care and dedication to our beloved Dad and Papa. Eddie was a man of faith, and when asked how he was doing would always respond, “Just great and gonna get better.” We are assured of his salvation and know that things just got a whole lot better for Eddie. Memories can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
