Edwin (Ed) Rippe was born February 1944 in Mitchell, South Dakota to Edwin and Florence (Rumbolz) Rippe. At the age of 11 he moved with his parents, older brother and younger sister to the Harrah, WA area. Ed graduated in 1962 from White Swan High School. He put himself through college, graduating in 1966 from Northwest College Assemblies of God in Kirkland, WA with a BA in Theology.
Ed moved to be a part of Berean Bible College in Dallas, Texas, where he took more classes and became a teacher in the Christian Day School. His wife, Suzanne, came to Berean in 1968 as a new Christian. She had been in the hippie lifestyle for several years prior to her conversion. When Suzanne met and became friends with Ed, she knew he was a man she could trust and respect, he was very genuine. They married in December 1969 in Dallas and continued to serve in various ways. Their son, Joel, was born in Dallas in 1971. Leaving Dallas in 1972 they moved to Chico, California, where Suzanne had previously been found by the Lord. Their daughter, Nicole, was born in Chico in 1974. They chose to move back to their home state of Washington in 1975.
Ed supported his family as a very gifted carpenter for many years. He also preached in various places and served as an interim pastor at Wellspring Christian Fellowship in Ellensburg. Ed and Suzanne were privileged to be called to go to various nations to preach and teach. They built many everlasting friendships.
Ed passed away in Yakima on October 12, 2021 from the Covid virus. “Jesus said, ‘I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in Me, though he die, he shall live.” John 11:25
He is survived by his wife; Suzanne, son; Joel and daughter; Nicole Murphy (Ryan) and granddaughter; Amelia. Also, by his brother; Larry Rippe of St. Paul, MN and his sister; Lila Knox of Federal Way, WA as well many relatives and friends around the world.
Ed’s Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 6th at 1:00 pm at the Yakima Vineyard Church (221 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Yakima). In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Camp Hope and send in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
