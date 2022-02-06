Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Edwin Arnold Tyler (Arnie) Sr. passed on to be with the love of his life Alice Tyler on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. Arnie was born in Arlington, Washington on February 6, 1941 to Oliver and Hazel Tyler. Alice Marie Lord was born in Snoqualmie Falls, Washington on March 22, 1942 to Keith and Helen Lord, and passed September 24, 2017. They met at the Seattle Halibut Festival in 1958, attended Central Washington University together, and married August 24, 1962 in the Olympic View Community Church, Seattle, Washington. Together they tackled life head-on and forged careers in education and in helping others achieve their dreams.
“Dad” spent the bulk of his teaching and coaching career at Mead High School, Whitworth University, then Eisenhower High School and was recognized in three Hall of Fame events: Central Washington University, Whitworth University and Washington State Track and Field Coaches Association.
“Mom” was the family glue that kept the family focused, consistent, and made it all possible while teaching and then serving communities they lived in by pulling in grants to Whitworth University, The Spokane Food Bank, Sisters of the Holy Names of Jesus and Mary, and Yakima Schools.
Together they were members of Electa Chapter No. 20 Order of the Eastern Star where they were elected Worthy Matron and Worthy Patron several times each, and mom rose to become the Grand Marshall of Washington State. Their story is one of resolute love for each other, steadfast love of family, and unparalleled commitment to everyone they coached, guided, and taught. Those in their world always came before “self” and solid performance was not only expected, but celebrated, often!
They are survived by their three children Arnie (Judith), Lisa (F.M.), and Teresa and their families including eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life is planned to honor both incredible people at Cascade Gardens, Yakima, Washington on Saturday, April 30, 2022. The gathering starts with a Social at 2:00 pm and a celebration to honor their lives and legacies will follow. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
