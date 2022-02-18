Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Edward Orlando Field was born on August 9, 1932 in Pelican Rapids, Minnesota to Eddie A. and Clara O. (Rudd) Field. His older sister, Marilyn, was born three years prior. Shortly after Ed was born the family moved to Selah, Washington where they made their family home and his younger brother Floyd was born.
Ed was an all-around athlete and played tennis, basketball, and fastpitch softball. From childhood, Ed loved sports and had great success as an athlete. He played fastpitch softball for over 35 years, pitching over 1,500 games. His team nicknamed him the “Ironman” due to his strength and incredible stamina. He once recorded 102 victories in a one-year span, was named MVP of the state tournament, and in 1969 pitched seven games in 48 hours at the Spokane Lilac Invitational, leading his team to victory. In 1985, he was inducted into the fastpitch softball hall of fame. Later, he was a coach for tennis, basketball, and baseball for over 20 years. He passed his love of sports onto his kids, all of whom played sports as well.
He attended Selah High School and graduated in 1950. During his high school years, he was thoroughly involved in 4-H and FFA, where he showed cattle, pigs, chickens, and turkeys.
At 19 he attended the FFA Nationals in Chicago to show turkeys. As an adult, he was 4-H leader for over 20 years.
After his high school graduation, he received the National Ford Foundation Scholarship and attended Yakima Valley College and Washington State University. In college, he played basketball and tennis for his good friend coach Glen Sherar; as a sophomore at YVC, he was the undefeated tennis champion with a 36-0 record. During his college basketball career he played against the Harlem Globetrotters. Directly after his graduation from WSU, he entered the United States Army as a specialist. Between his time in the U.S. Army, the National Guard, and the U.S. Army Reserves, he served eight years. After leaving the army, he began working as a Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor for the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS), where he devoted much of his life to helping others. He spoke of the impact this job had on him, once writing that “the greatest words I ever heard are ‘you changed my life forever.’ These blessings still thrill me to this day. Just as the knowledge of God’s love never grows old, so does the thrill of helping others succeed.”
Edward married the love of his life, Charlotte Pauline Ferguson, on June 11, 1954. They were married for almost 65 years until her death in 2019. Together they had four children: Doug, Tim, Dena, and Chris. Edward totally supported his children in all their endeavors, whether that be school, sports, or agriculture. He attended all of his children’s sporting events and supported them through any and all challenges. He was always involved with his family. He spoke of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren as his greatest blessings.
Edward was also a man driven and inspired by his faith in Jesus. Both he and his wife were devout believers who together were actively involved at Wiley Heights Covenant Church. He loved sharing his faith and caring for others in practical ways. He shared close friendships with many of the pastors who served there including Vernon Anderson, Eric Josephson, and Mark Swanson, among many others. Edward taught Sunday School for over 25 years as well as serving as a deacon and church board member. As he said himself, “My goal for the rest of my life is to let it (his faith) shine so brightly it will help light the way for me and those whose lives I touch.” And his light really did shine bright and touched countless lives.
When not at church or DSHS, much of his life was devoted to working on his farm. He spent decades growing apples, pears, cherries, peaches, prunes, and plums. He raised chickens, sheep, turkeys, rabbits, exotic birds, cattle, and pigs, the latter two of which he showed in 4-H and FFA with his oldest sons, Doug and Tim. He also trained and showed Arabian horses with his daughter, Dena. He built many close friendships through agriculture, including those with his close friends Bill Hunter and John Altena. In his free time, he enjoyed writing poetry and fishing with his friends and relatives and went on many fishing trips to various places, including Alaska, Idaho, and around the PNW.
He is survived by both of his siblings & their spouses, Marilyn & Bill Porter and Floyd & Janet Field; his four children and their spouses: Douglas & Ann Field, Tim & Colleen Field, Dena & David Elzie, and Christopher & Tracy Field; his ten grandchildren and their spouses: Shaun & Amy Field, Zachary & Jackie Field, Brianne & Justin Hellem, Drew Field, Cara Elzie, Nathaniel Field, Nicolas Field, Rosie Field, James Field, and Anthony Field; and his five great-grandchildren: Ashlynn Field, Parker Hellem, Scarlett Field, Mackenzie Hellem, and Griffin Field.
Many thanks to the staff and friends at Avamere Englewood Heights for your loving care and friendship with Ed. Additional thanks to all the friends and family who have supported him over the years.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, February 22 at 2 pm at Terrace Heights Memorial Park and a Celebration of Life memorial service will be held Saturday, March 26 at 1 pm at Wiley Heights Covenant Church. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to Wiley Heights Covenant Church or the National FFA Foundation in his honor. To leave a memory for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
