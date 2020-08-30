Edward Lee Parkins, 68, of Yakima, passed away at his home on the morning of Friday July 24, 2020.
Ed was born to Anna (Lee) and Edward H. Parkins in Ellensburg, WA on August 8, 1951.
Ed grew up in Ephrata, WA and graduated from Ephrata High School in 1969; he went on to attend and graduate from Washington State University where he received a Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education with a Speech Therapy endorsement. Ed also went on to earn his Master’s degree from Central Washington University.
Ed spent 30 years as a teacher at Zillah Intermediate School before he retired in 2003. Even though his time as a teacher had come to an end, it always made Ed’s day to hear an old student say, “Hey, Mr. P! How’s it going?” Ed took pride in being able to recall the friendly faces of his previous students and it was so rewarding for him to be able to reconnect and learn of the important role he played in their lives.
After retiring, Ed enjoyed spending his time with family, working part-time in the pro shop at Apple Tree Resort, being a diehard fan of the WSU Cougars, taking annual vacations to the Oregon coast, or simply going for a scenic drive to listen to his favorite tunes.
To say Ed will be missed is an absolute understatement.
Ed’s life was centered on his family and close friends, they truly meant everything to him and he meant just as much to all of those who are left behind. Ed was an amazing husband, father, grandpa, friend, brother, teacher, and of course, fellow Coug.
Ed is survived by his wife of 39 years, Lindy Parkins of Yakima, WA; four children: Jason (Erin) Hinze of Portland, OR, Marcus (Ashleigh) Parkins of Bellingham, WA, Sarah (Mark) Williams of Ellensburg, WA, and Micaela (Tom) Parkins of Portland, OR; siblings: Claudia (Glenn) Parkins of Spokane Valley, WA, Ervin (Cassandra) Parkins of Spokane Valley, WA; and five grandchildren: Colin, Quinn, Neil, Trenton, and Tate.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Anna and Edward, and his older brother, Judson Parkins.
An announcement for a gathering and celebration of Ed’s life will come at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg, WA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In