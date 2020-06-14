Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Edward Lee Adams was born on 06-07-1926 in Yellville, Arkansas to Ezra and Agnes (Keeter) Adams. At the time of his death, Ed was the youngest, and only still living, of nine children.
Ed moved to Yakima, WA with his brother, John, as a teenager. At age 17, Ed enlisted in the Navy in 1944 and served in the South Pacific. After discharge he achieved long-term employment in various positions with Pacific Power Light working in Zillah and Yakima.
Ed first married Louise Williams and they had two sons, Flynn (Langley, WA) and David (Bellevue, WA).
Later in life, Ed married Margaret (Maggie) and they were together for 35 years, until his passing.
Upon retirement from PP&L, Ed then signed on to do contract work for them in other parts of the west. However, he always spoke most fondly of the people and his work for many years as PP&L’s Service Representative in Yakima’s West Valley. He had the ability to fix most anything at work and around the house.
His associations included the West Valley Fire Department and West Valley, Yakima, and Kiwanis.
When both Ed and Maggie retired completely from PP&L in June of 1988 they spent many years traveling in their many (MANY!) motor homes enjoying a good life together.
Ed passed away on March 19, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Maggie, sons Flynn and David, three step-children - Karen Irwin (Ken), Bryan Forbes (Priscilla), and Stuart Forbes (Alice), 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will occur at a later date.
