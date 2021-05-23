Edward Frank Meyer, 86, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021.
Ed was born July 19, 1934 in Dickinson, North Dakota to Frank and Elizabeth Meyer. Ed had three younger brothers, Richard, Bill, and Don. The family sold their farm and moved to Washington when Ed was a teen.
Ed married his wife of 50 years, Eilene, on July 4, 1970. The couple had two daughters, Mary Rose and Jennifer. Ed enjoyed yardwork with his wife, they grew extensive vegetable gardens, beautiful trees and flowers. Ed was a talented woodworker and could generally fix just about anything. He built his young daughters a playhouse complete with electricity and a covered patio. The family enjoyed many car camping trips to the Washington coast, southern Oregon, and to North Dakota.
Ed was an archery enthusiast; in his younger years he was active in the Washington State Archery Association and a member of the Kamiakin Roving Archers. Some of Ed’s fondest memories were those of hunting camp with his brothers, close friends, and later, his son-in-law.
Ed spent his career at Yakima Hardware Co./ Horizon Distribution, Inc. He retired in 1999 from the purchasing dept. He made many friends over the years and had countless stories of the place.
In 2012, Ed and Eilene moved to Covington, Washington to be closer to their daughters.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Richard and Bill, numerous aunts and uncles, and many close friends.
Ed is survived by his wife, Eilene, daughters Mary Rose (John) Baumgaertner and Jennifer Meyer, his brother Don (Mary) Meyer, nieces, nephews and extended family.
Per Ed’s wishes, his ashes will be spread in a much-loved nature area in Eastern Washington.
In commemoration of Ed, the family requests a donation be made in Ed’s honor to the senior center he so enjoyed in his later years, the Black Diamond Community Center.
