Edward Frank Pesik, a 30+ year resident of Yakima, passed away on April 16, 2020. He was born in Hillsboro, Wisconsin, on October 14, 1919, to Rudolph (d. 1950) and Elizabeth (Stanek) Pesik (d. 1934).
He was preceded in death by his first spouse, Elizabeth (Wehenkel) Pesik, who died in 1960; and his second spouse, Helen (Holmes) Pesik, who died in 1998. He is survived by his son, Edward F. Pesik, Jr, of Shoreline, WA; and his daughters Nancy Conn, Yakima; Cathy Smith, Spokane; Patti Giesa, Spokane; and Cindy Gangwish, Yakima.
During his 100 years on the Earth, Ed’s life was typified by service and quiet dignity. He loved his family and he loved the Lord.
Ed graduated from Hillsboro H.S. in 1938 and worked on area farms until he enlisted in the U.S. Army on January 13, 1943. He was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Army Air Corps on March 20, 1943 and trained to become a medium bomber pilot. He flew 77 combat missions in one and a half years as a B-25 pilot in the 12th Air Force, 434th Bomb Squadron (“Earthquakers”), out of bases in Italy and later in India, flying missions into China and Burma.
Staying in the Air Corps after WWII, Ed trained other pilots and was sent to Korea in December 1950, where he flew 59 missions in B-26 Invaders in the 13th Bomb Squadron (“Grim Reapers”) during the Korean War.
During these two wars he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and five awards of the Air Medal, among other decorations. Ed remained in the Air Force until his retirement in Spokane in January 1962, after having served at bases throughout the United States and in England in addition to stations during his combat tours in Italy, India, Japan and Korea.
Ed settled in Spokane, working for the George M. Philpott construction equipment company until his retirement in 1985. He and his wife Helen moved to Yakima in 1986 where he has resided ever since. He has been a member of Christian Life Center for many years.
Ed’s residence since the spring of 2018 has been the Landmark Care Center, and his family wishes to express their sincere thanks for the care given by the Landmark staff to our dad in his final days.
Due to the COVID-19 emergency, there will be no services at this time. Donations may be made in Ed’s memory to the Christian Life Center or to any other worthy charity of your choice in c/o Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
