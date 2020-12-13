Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Edward “Eddie” Tatsumi Iseri passed away in his sleep on Sunday December 6th, 2020.
Eddie was the eldest son born to Tatsuo Frank & Haruko (Tarao) Iseri on July 16th, 1928 in Wapato, WA.
He lived in Wapato, WA until 1941 when he was incarcerated at the Heart Mountain Relocation Center in Cody, WY until 1945. While at Heart Mountain he played baseball and played the saxophone as a member of George Igawa’s Orchestra. After leaving Heart Mountain he moved to Granger, WA and graduated from Granger High School in 1947.
Eddie enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1950 and served in Bad Kreuznach, Germany as a radio operator until 1953. Eddie married Yoneko “Mikki” (Kirihara) Iseri from Spokane, WA on September 8th, 1956 while attending college at Washington State University.
He graduated from WSU with a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy May 31, 1959. Eddie worked as a pinsetter at the WSU CUB bowling alley while attending college. He became an avid bowler who bowled into his early 80’s. He was affectionately known as “Fast Eddie” by his fellow bowlers.
After college Eddie went to work as a Pharmacist for Hi-School Pharmacy in Longview, WA and Vancouver, WA. Eventually he returned to Granger to work for his brother Haruo “Pinky” Iseri at Bell’s Pharmacy in Granger from 1968 to 1988. Eddie was an active community member who belonged to the Granger Lions Club and Granger Athletics Booster Club, and was a very vocal fan of Granger High School sports. His other passion was bass fishing in which he was an “unofficial” tester for many of Howard Warden’s lures.
In 1998 he moved to Everett, WA to be with family. He worked at the Tulalip Indian Health Pharmacy where he retired from pharmacy in 2006. He was a member of the Yakima Buddhist Church which he attended regularly while living in the Yakima Valley and was an annual fixture at the church Sukiyaki Dinner fundraiser until 2019. He moved back to Yakima, WA in 2010 for a few years then settled in Zillah, WA. He spent the last 10 years bowling, fishing and watching the Cougs, Mariners and Seahawks with friends and family.
Eddie was preceded in death by his wife Yoneko Iseri and his parents Frank and Haruko Iseri. He is survived by his brother Haruo Iseri, Granger, WA and sister Yasuko D. (Iseri) Nakamaura, San Jose, CA; son Mark Iseri (Kari), Zillah, WA, grandsons Darren Iseri, Yakima, WA, and Derek Iseri, Zillah, WA, and great-granddaughter Elliana Iseri, Yakima WA; and nieces Jane and Patricia Nakamura, San Jose, CA. Memorials are requested to the Yakima Buddhist Church, 212 W. 2nd St., Wapato, WA 98951. To leave a memory for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
