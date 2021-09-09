Smith Funeral Home
Edward “Ed” Gail Prilucik, 90, longtime Sunnyside resident went to be in the arms of his Heavenly Father on Monday, September 6, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. Ed was born on November 14, 1930 in Buhl, Idaho, the son of Laura (Rapp) and John Frank Prilucik. He received his education in Buhl, Idaho. Ed served in the United States Navy from 1950 to 1954 during the Korean War. On January 20, 1953 he married the love of his life, Jeridith “Jerry” Farnworth at the Presbyterian Church in Buhl, Idaho. He was a carpenter and worked in construction for many years before retiring from Hanford. He was a member of the V.F.W. and Carpenters Union. In his spare time Ed enjoyed hunting, fishing and raising a huge garden each year to supply fresh vegetables to family and friends. Ed’s family was his most cherished possession.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jeridith “Jerry” Prilucik of Sunnyside, WA; children Edward D. Prilucik (Anny) of Sunnyside, WA, Sandy Clizbe (Richard) of Prosser, WA, Debbie Mariotti (Jack), John Prilucik all of Grandview, WA, Julia Rider (Jonathan) of Pasco, WA and Randall Prilucik (Becky) of Richland, WA. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Ed is preceded in death by his parents John and Laura Prilucik and sister Doris Rowe.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, WA with Graveside Service and Military Honors to follow at 11:00 a.m. at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside, WA. Those wishing to sign Ed’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
