Edward Douglas Tharp, Jr., 77 years old, passed away December 25, 2021 in Yakima, Washington. He was born in North Attleboro, Massachusetts on October 20, 1944 to Edward and Dorothy Tharp. After being raised in Lower Naches, Washington, he graduated from Naches Valley High School in 1963. He went on to work in construction and for Boeing in Renton, Washington. In July 2020, he returned to the Yakima Valley.
He was a rockhound who loved traveling to digs and shows, and enjoyed fishing, fly tying and hunting.
He is survived by daughter Kay (Justin) Still of Olympia, sister Carol (Edward) Monjaraz of Union Gap, grandsons Adam and Andrew Still, nephew Brian Tharp, and grandnephews Edward and Jacob Tharp of Puyallup. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Robert Tharp, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
At his request, there will be no formal services. Brookside Funeral Home is in charge of final arrangements. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
