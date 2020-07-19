Edward Charles Everett aka Breckenridge

Born December 21, 1940 in Toppenish, Washington to Virginia Breckenridge and Edward Everett. He passed away of a heart attack on June 3, 2020 in his home in Edmonds, Washington. Edward graduated from Toppenish High School in 1959 and then attended Bob Jones University. He graduated from Seattle Pacific University and was a member of the National Guard and taught school. He is survived by his longtime friend and housemate, Ruth Van Dyke, sisters Alice Oswalt Farrar and Rose Mary Burck. Also surviving are his son, Edward Timothy Everett (Susan) and grandchildren.
LOCAL FLORISTS
FUNERAL HOMES AND SERVICES
- Brookside Funeral Home
- Colonial Funeral Home
- Keith & Keith Funeral Home
- Langevin - El Paraíso Funeral Home
- Merritt Funeral Home
- Midstate Monuments
- Prosser Funeral Home
- Shaw and Sons Funeral Directors
- Smith Funeral Homes & Crematory
- Steward & Williams Tribute & Cremation Center
- Terrace Heights Memorial Park
- Valley Hills Funeral Home
- West Hills Memorial Park
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In