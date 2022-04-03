Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Edvin James Gefroh was born to the late George and Pauline Gefroh in Rugby, ND on June 1st, 1935. Edvin was introduced into a large loving family of his parents and five other siblings at the time, eventually to be followed by five more (Joseph, Leo, Annie, Joyce, Moxee, Annette, Ella, Marvin, Diane and Gerald). All of whom would be raised together in the quaint little town of Esmond, ND.
When Ed turned 21, he decided to serve his country and became a United States Marine in January of 1956. Ed served in the Marines for a total of 6 years, quickly earning the rank of Corporal in the Spring of 1957 which would be maintained though the end of his service in January of 1962. After being discharged from the Marines, Ed moved to Washington with his sister Ann Zimmerman and picked up a part-time career as an EMT, saving lives and again serving his community. Shortly after, he began a career as a contractor with the Washington Laborers International Union where he spent the next 35 years building bridges, dams, banks, schools and quite literally everything in-between. His last project before retirement being Miner’s Restaurant in Yakima, WA.
Ed was immediately blessed with a large family of his own when he met and married his best friend and the love of his life Faye Carol Long, after knowing her for just three short weeks in the summer of 1970, also in Yakima, WA. When they met, Ed and Faye both had three children from previous relationships (Juanita, Sandy, Linda, Darlene, Michelle and Eddie). Followed by their only child (Brian) with each other in March of 1971. Ed helped raise his seven children with patience, discipline and humility. He took them on long family trips across the country where they could learn about and see the natural beauty of the United States. He taught them to read, write, hunt, fish, roller skate, drive and most importantly to have a strong work ethic, the value of a dollar and many other priceless life lessons that would serve them in their future as young adults and beyond.
Ed lived his life fast and got 25 hours out of every 24-hour day. Everything he did, he did it at a 110%. Whether he was out on the farm from dawn till dusk, helping build America as a contractor one brick at a time or flipping quads while camping well into his late 70’s. He had a way about him, a way that made you feel like you were the only person in the room when he was talking to you. Never short on a good story to tell or an ear to listen all the same. There wasn’t a question you could ask him that he didn’t have an answer for and even if that were the case, he’d have an answer or solution before you could blink.
Ed was a cornerstone and the strongest of pillars for not only his friends and family but the surrounding community as well. To this day there isn’t a street you could drive down in Yakima that Ed couldn’t tell you that he in some way had a part in planning, designing or building. If the world was filled with Ed Gefrohs it would truly be heaven on earth. This man stood for everything that was right about humanity. He carried himself with the utmost trust, honor, respect, integrity, kindness, love and most importantly his own brand of humor that could put a smile on even the frowniest of faces with his signature laugh and flawless joke delivery. Ed being missed dearly by all is putting it lightly because there aren’t words that can grasp how the lives, he’s touched for almost nine decades will feel without him on this earth. However, he would tell you all not to cry because it’s over but smile because it happened.
Ed is survived by his wife, Faye Gefroh; daughters Juanita, Linda, Sandy, Michelle and Darlene, his sons Brian and Eddie, his grandchildren Ricky, Morghan, Bayli, Nicholas and nine others as well as 14 great-grandchildren.
Viewing is scheduled for Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 11:00 am at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936) with a Funeral Service beginning at 1:00 pm. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
