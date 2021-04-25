Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Edna Mae Hensley was born June 28th, 1937 in Wichita, Kansas to Ira and Lela Christy.
Edna was raised and educated in Wichita.
On December 3rd, 1959 she married T. J. Baughman in Derby, Kansas. Later they moved to Yakima in 1961. They spent many years working, going to church and traveling back and forth from Yakima to Arkansas.
Later she married Porter Jack Hensley on June 20th, 1992 in Yakima.
Edna worked at Holtzinger Warehouse a number of years before retiring.
In her spare time, she loved to bake and cook for her family and make floral arrangements. She made many flower arrangements and sold them at the Holiday Bazaars during the Christmas season.
Her happiest moments were being with her daughter, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Edna is preceded in death by her parents Ira and Lela Christy, sisters Dorothy Cook, Lena Daugherty, and brother James Christy. Edna is survived by her daughter Vicki Lynn (Byron) Gunter; granddaughter Shannon (Shane) Fuller and grandsons Tyson (Wendy) Gunter, Tyler Gunter (Whitney), great-grandchildren Macy, Kennedy, Emma, Grayson, and Johnnie Rae Konner; her siblings Betty Wilson, Clarence Christy and Larita (Kenyon) Baughman and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a private family Graveside Service. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In