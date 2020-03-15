Keith & Keith Funeral Home
With deep sadness we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, Edna Mae Carley, on March 10th, 2020. She left us while sleeping peacefully in her home in Yakima, Washington. She was 89.
Edna was born February 10th, 1931 in Elizabeth, Indiana to Lawrence and Edna Hublar. As a child and young adult, she enjoyed spending time with her ten brothers and sisters, being out-doors, and dancing at socials.
Edna was a devoted, loving mother first and foremost. She cherished her three daughters and embraced every moment with them. As a single mother, she opened and operated an in-home day care to support and provide for her family. Through her day care she created lasting relationships with many families in Yakima.
In 1984 she met her loving husband Leal Carley. They were married May 11th, 1985. Mr. Carley’s career at Boeing took the couple to Kent, Washington where they lived until his retirement. The couple enjoyed camping, fishing, early morning crossword puzzles and most importantly endless laughter.
In 1989 the couple moved back to Yakima to be closer to family and to be in the home Edna was so proud to own directly across the street from Franklin Park. Edna quickly became known as “The Rose Lady” as her favorite hobby was keeping the rose beds of the park pruned, trimmed and clean. She worked tirelessly in the rose gardens of the park until her health began to decline.
Edna is preceded in death by her parents and ten siblings. She is survived by her husband Leal Carley, daughters Ria (David) Desmarais, Lea (Rudy) Ramirez, and Lin Brooks, stepsons Darryl (Tami) Carley and Bob Carley, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Please join us in a Celebration of Life on Sunday, March 29th at 1:00 PM at the Central Lutheran Church in Yakima, WA.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In