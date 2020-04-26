Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
On Monday, December 9, 2019 Edith May Williams went to her eternal home in heaven. Edith was born October 13, 1944 to Charles L. and Willma May (Miller) Wilhelm in Raymond, Washington. She grew up in the Willapa Valley where she developed deep friendships that lasted until her passing. Edith attended Raymond Assembly of God with her grandmother and upon graduation from high school in 1962 she answered God’s call on her life and attended Northwest Bible College in Kirkland, Washington. This is where she met the love of her life and partner in ministry, Connie O. Williams of Prosser, Washington. Connie and Edith were the second couple to be married in Butterfield Chapel on the campus of Northwest Bible College on July 16, 1966.
After graduation from college they began a lifetime of ministry together. Serving as lead pastors at the Assemblies of God Churches in Winthrop, WA; Onalaska, WA; and Union Gap, WA, where they have been since 1983. Edith was always helping people and sharing the love of Jesus to those around her with her wonderful sense of humor. She impacted many lives. If you knew her you were blessed.
Edith is preceded in death by her parents, one grandchild, and one great-grandchild. She is survived by her husband of 53 years Rev. Connie Williams of Union Gap, children Shane (Amanda), Pete (Angel), Liz (Aaron), and Richard (Ruby), 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, her brother Bill (Jean) Wilhelm of Raymond, as well as numerous family, close friends (you know who you are), and church family.
A Memorial Service will be held May 2, 2020 to honor her wishes. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses for their excellent care of our mother. Particularly Dr. Craig Whittlesey, Dr. Jesse Cone, Dr. Matt Uhlman and the staff at Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital ICU; you made a difficult time easier for us. Memorials may be sent care of Old Town Gateway Assembly of God, P.O. Box 3011, Union Gap, WA 98903. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
