Colonial Funeral Home
Edith Marie Dick-Frank “Quyx Sup Pum”, born March 13, 1942, passed away surrounded by loved ones on March 23, 2020. She was born in Toppenish, WA to Moses Squeoch Dick, Sr. and Maggie Sam.
She was survived by her siblings Marian Squeochs, Cyrus Squeochs, Roger Dick Sr. & Trina Sherwood. Her children are Marlene George, Corwin Shippentower & Howard Wahpat. Her grandchildren are Tony Yocash, Kristin Sampson, Sabrina Yocash, Sondra Sampson, Jennifer George, Krystal Yallup, Kathleen Shippentower, Samantha Wahpat, Izaiah Wahpat, & Maggie Wahpat. Her great-grandchildren are Nettie, Simone, Max, Alisan, Joshua, Devyn, Destiny, Pete Jr., Janel, Jadyn, Elizabeth, Vincent, Lucas, Caleb, Fisher, BlueJay, & Troy Jr. She is also survived by numerous brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews & grandchildren.
She was a member of Toppenish Creek Longhouse. She loved to cook for her people, gather traditional foods with her family, traveling, and she loved gambling.
She is preceded in death by her father Moses Squeoch Dick, Sr., her mother Maggie Sam, her husband Edward Frank Jr., sisters Thelma Pachpe-LaDuc, & Delores Shock, her brothers Mose Squeoch Dick, Jr. & Evans Dick., grandson Alden Johnson Jr. & great-grandson Antone Ventura.
Final arrangements will be Burial at Simpson Cemetery at Sunrise on Thursday, March 26th.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In