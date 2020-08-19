Edith Lorraine Olson

Edith Lorraine was born April 9th, 1937 in Yakima, Washington. She went to be with our father in heaven on August 13th, 2020. Edith Lorraine married John Burdsel Olson on March 26th, 1954. Together they had and are survived by 4 beautiful daughters, Pamela Olson of Yakima, Janet Pies of the Tri-Cities, Judith Olson of Yakima and Jacqueline Olson of Yakima. She had 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Edith was a mother to all had a kind and generous heart and was always eager to lend aid. She loved art, cooking, singing and her family.
There will be a private viewing for immediate family only at Shaw and Sons. There will be a memorial service to be announced at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In