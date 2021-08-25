Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Edith (Edye) M. Weller, went to be with the Lord on August 14, 2021. She was born March 2, 1948, in Auburn, Washington, daughter to Earl and Martha Isaacs.
After graduating from Richland High School, she moved to Seattle where she met Jeff Weller. Following a very short courtship they were married October 18, 1969. Just prior to Jeff’s discharge from the military, they welcomed their first child, Jana. They settled for a short period of time in Federal Way, WA welcoming their second child, Doug. Jeff’s employment took them to places such as Isfahan, Iran, Sunnyside, WA, Kelso, WA, and Maricopa, AZ. In 2010, they settled permanently in Yakima to be closer to family.
Her joys were sewing, traveling, participating in bible studies, P.E.O. and spending time with her seven grandchildren and welcoming three great-grandchildren this past December.
Edye was preceded in death by her parents Earl and Martha. She is survived by her husband Jeff, sister Earlene Isaacs, daughter Jana (Brent) Alderman, son Doug (Dana) Weller, grandchildren; Katelyn (James) Hansen, Alison (Joseph) Campbell, Madison (Richard) Haas, Lauren Alderman, Justice Clark, Jared and Kayla Weller, great grandchildren; Asher Hansen, Kinsley and Adalynn Campbell, sister-in-law Sharon Weller and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, August 27, 2021 at 2:00pm at Grace of Christ Presbyterian Church in Yakima. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to P.E.O. International Chapter BX, sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936). Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
