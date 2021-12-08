Edith A. Mabry

Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Edith Amelia Mabry was born on April 14, 1928, in WaKeeney, KS, and died on December 3, 2021 in Yakima, WA. Survivors include her husband, Walter Mabry; children, Beth Farrell & Jeff Kokita and Tim & Dianne Mabry of Yakima and Kevin & Kathy Mabry of Fort Collins, CO, along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, December 9, at 1:00 PM at Central Lutheran Church. Please wear a mask regardless of your vaccination status. For the full obituary, visit the Keith & Keith Funeral Home website at www.keithandkeith.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in