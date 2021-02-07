Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Edison Darby peacefully went home to his Lord Jesus on January 30, 2021.
Edison was born in Taylorsville, Mississippi on August 15, 1922. He proudly served his country in the US Army for 4 years. He met and married Helen J. Barnett in the spring of 1948. This union produced 6 children, and together they enjoyed life for 70 plus years.
Edison was employed by the City of Yakima as a truck driver from 1953 until he retired in 1986. Edison believed in God and family first and most enjoyed the time he spent serving his church and spending time with his children, grandchildren, and extended family. He was a devoted and active member of Bethel AME Church where he served as a trustee until his health no longer allowed him to do so.
He is survived by his children, Charles E. Darby (Cathy), Larry E. Darby, Deborah A. Darby Riggins, Dianna M. Weary, Dolores M. Meader, and Rosco H. Darby (Monica), his brother, Carl Darby, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Rosco and Manila Darby, his wife, Helen J. Darby, and 2 sisters, Beatrice Barnes and Juanita Wheaton.
Visitation is planned for Thursday, February 11, 2021 from 3:00-7:00 pm followed by a Funeral Service on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 10:00 am, both at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901). A Graveside Service with full Military Honors will follow at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. The Funeral Service will be LIVE streamed and made available to view by using a link at the bottom of Edison’s obituary on our website www.shawandsons.com where memories and condolences can also be shared.
