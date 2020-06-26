Smith Funeral Home LTD & Crematory
Edie Gail Newhouse passed away on June 24, 2020 at Apple Creek residential care from a long struggle with Huntington’s Disease (HD). She was born on Sep. 30, 1963 in Toppenish to Edwin & Velma Roberts. She helped create software development startups; where she performed accounting, HR, and whatever else needed to be done. To say she had a passion for her career would be an understatement. Her main vice was Starbucks coffee (lids of empty bottles would slide across the dash as she drove). Edie was full of life and shared a smile that would melt your heart until her last days. She never stopped smiling and appreciating the people around her. Even with her limited strength, it was clear her family is what she cared about the most. She was married to Tom Newhouse in 1986 and made their home in the Mabton area, and had one child, Derek. She is also survived by her mom Velma Brown, stepfather Paul Brown and 2 sisters, Sandy Hewitt of Medford, Or. and Becky Rossmiesel of Yakima. She was preceded in death by her father Edwin and sister Cheryl McGovern.
Viewing and Visitation will be held on Friday, June 26th from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, WA. Family graveside service will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Mabton Cemetery. Those wishing to sign Edie’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
