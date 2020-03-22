Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Eddy Ebert Jones, 67, passed away March 17, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving wife and family after a courageous short battle with cancer.
Eddy began his journey on July 31st, 1952 in Spokane, Washington. He was born to Monty and Frances (Neeley) Jones. He made his home in Selah, Washington where he worked for Treetop for 40-plus years, until he retired in 2018.
He was an avid pool player for many years and looked forward to Thursday nights out with the guys and mixed doubles with his wife. He also enjoyed the outdoors. He was a hunter and loved to go camping.
He is survived by his wife Cindy, children, Michael (Ivy), Joseph, Judy (family), Nicki (Jon), Fadra (John), and Pam, grandchildren, Britney, Kaitlynn, Joseph, Shawn, Daecha, Kristen, Ericka, Megan, Korben, Ryker, Brooklynn, and Dubhlan. He also had several great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sister.
In light of COVID-19 a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. We will share details once made. We would like to thank Dr. Danko and all of the doctors and nurses that cared for him. A special thank you to Heartlinks Hospice and staff for helping us through this transition.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to American Cancer Society, www.donate3.cancer.org, or in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936). Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. To share a message or memory for the family please go to www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In