Keith & Keith Funeral Home
On Wednesday, August 18, 2021, Ed Carroll passed away peacefully at Memorial Hospital after a 14 day stay battling Covid.
Edward was born in Yakima on May 24, 1931 and was the first child of Clay and Clare Carroll. Growing up, Ed attended St. Paul’s Parochial School and then Marquette High School. Following Marquette, he joined the US Navy serving as a welder and deep-sea diver repairing ships in the Pacific. He returned to Yakima and married his high school sweetheart, Kaye Klingele, on October 25, 1952 at St Paul’s Cathedral. They were blessed with two daughters, Mary and Patricia. Ed entered the fire service and served in the Yakima Fire Department from 1956-1985, moving through the ranks to fire chief. Following his retirement, he worked in disaster response for the American Red Cross all around the globe.
Throughout his life Ed was active in a wide variety of activities and hobbies including downhill skiing, hockey refereeing, traveling, camping, and square dancing. Ed was known and loved by many and for over 50 years Ed and Kaye shared a potluck dinner with a treasured group of high school friends.
Ed and Kaye were avid travelers who enjoyed many, many trips around the world. Ed was grateful to have traveled to all seven continents. He was a devoted man of faith who actively attended mass and was involved in several community ministries. He had a special heart for helping the homeless and faithfully participated in the sandwich making ministry.
Ed is preceded in death by his dear wife of 54 years, Kaye, and two great-grandsons, Alec James Heneghen and Isaih Michael Brooks. He is survived by his sister Helen Riel and husband David of Huntington Beach, CA, daughter Mary Mattie of Spokane, daughter Patricia Sevigny and husband Jim of Yakima; eight grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, Stefanie Heinen and husband Tad (Clare, Molly, Gretchen); Joshua Sevigny and wife Stephanie (Kyle, Olivia, Sy, Max); Katie Shaw and husband Hank (Chloe); Joseph Sevigny and wife Kerri (Sloan, Paige, Emmett), Rebecca Heneghen and husband Tim (Eli, Alaina); Sara Harris and husband Patrick (Bostyn, Lawson); Rachel Toth and husband Matt (Grayson, Avery, Weston); Jude Sevigny and wife Terisha (Deven, Mathew, Jaxsun, Harrison), great-great-granddaughter Kaia and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Vigil Rosary will be at Holy Rosary Catholic Church (Moxee) on Monday, August 30, 2021 at 7:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Tuesday, August 31 at 10:30 am at Holy Rosary Church. Memorial gifts can be made to Camp Hope, Ed Carroll Memorial Fund, PO Box 9074, Yakima, WA 98901.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in